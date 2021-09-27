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UFO Canada
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562 views • September 27, 2021
Shawnigan Lake BC Canada June 27, 2017
This video was taken on the spur of the moment so you will have to find clear shots and use the PAUSE button. My camera kept going out of focus so it was hard to get descent video. There are some very clear front and back shots if you use the PAUSE. You will notice that it never changes altitude and never changes the motion of a spin-flip as it follows the course it takes. It starts to my left moving toward me and then it makes a u-turn past my house and then heads back away from me again over the course of 10 minutes. Only a controlled something can do this.
This video was taken on the spur of the moment so you will have to find clear shots and use the PAUSE button. My camera kept going out of focus so it was hard to get descent video. There are some very clear front and back shots if you use the PAUSE. You will notice that it never changes altitude and never changes the motion of a spin-flip as it follows the course it takes. It starts to my left moving toward me and then it makes a u-turn past my house and then heads back away from me again over the course of 10 minutes. Only a controlled something can do this.
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