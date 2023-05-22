Obama: BANNED! / Is WEF's Harari Foreshadowing? / Anti-Jab Doctor Dies Suddenly

For the first time EVER, a former U.S. President has been banned from entering another country...and the MSM isn't reporting it! (This would be headline news if it were Trump). We discuss why Barack Obama isn't allowed to set foot in Russia, who else is on that list, and why? Plus, anti-vax doctor, Rashid Buttar has suddenly (mysteriously) died, and is Yuval Noah Harari foreshadowing things to come with A.I.?



Welcome to...The Freedom RIng!

Sources: Brighteon.TV, The Blaze, The Gateway Pundit, The Bible, Common Sense