TRAVIS SCOTT AND PEDO HOLLYWEIRD - They're Coming For Our Children!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent creepy posts by Travis Scott, a so-called musician who you may remember from the Astroworld tragedy where he performed as 300 were injured in the crowd and 10 died. He refused to stop playing as people were taken away in body bags.

Now, he's releasing a new album and has posted creepy photos of shirtless children with marks all over their bodies. Somehow this is considered good promotion of an album.

These images are reminiscent of the kinds of images we've seen on Jamie Lee Curtis' wall and Podesta's red shoe paintings of children bound.

As the Sound Of Freedom makes waves in Hollywood, it's important to break down how truly creepy Hollywood and the music industry is.

It's also important to mention the move to demoralize children in general with the trans cult blasted through the air waves and the school system.

We need to stand up to this evil today. The goal isn't just to hurt children and destroy their innocence but to bankrupt the populace of their very humanity. It's an anti-human, transhumanist agenda.





World Alternative Media

2023