Begin with a deep, bluesy groove, emphasizing rhythmic riffs that dance around the Phrygian dominant scale, A pulsing hand drum and upright bass lay a hypnotic foundation, Sparse electric guitar slides blend with droning harmonica bends between G and Db, adding a distinctly Egyptian flair, Each verse weaves intricate lines, and the harmonica leads with evocative bends and ornamentation, while occasional claps and string accents maintain the Middle Eastern blues fusion texture



🎶 Walk Like a Gyptian 🇯🇲 All the old paintings on the tombs, They do the sand dance, Don't you know? If they move too quick They're falling down like a domino. All the bazaar men by the Nile, They got the money on a bet. Gold crocodiles they snap their teeth On your cigarette. Foreign types with their hookah pipes say Walk like a Gyptian. The blond waitresses take their trays They spin around and they cross the floor; They've got the moves. You drop your drink then they bring you more. All the school kids so sick of books, They like the punk and the metal band. When the buzzer rings, They're walking like a Gyptian. All the kids in the marketplace say: Walk like a Gyptian. Slide your feet up the street Bend your back Shift your arm then you pull it back. Life's hard you know So strike a pose on a Cadillac. If you want to find all the cops They're hanging out in the donut shop. They sing and dance They spin the clubs cruise down the block. All the Japanese with their yen The party boys call the Kremlin And the Chinese know They walk the line like Gyptian. All the cops in the donut shop say: Walk like a Gyptian Walk like a Gyptian.