Star baseball player suffers VAXX poison induced cancer non-hodgkin's lymphoma

Liam Hendriks. "Professional thrower of baseballs. Aussie 🇦🇺" @hendriks_31 "5 months ago my life changed forever. You never think you will be the one who hears “you have cancer” but there I was… in shock and fear not knowing what comes next. I started treatment after SO many life altering appointments on January 9th, 2023. Every 28 days, I would have another round.

Every 28 days, I got closer to the PET scan that would dictate how many more rounds there would be.

Every 28 days, I got closer to this moment.

These past 5 months have been both the quickest and slowest of my life. Being able to ring this victory bell has been one of the most emotional things I’ve ever done. I cannot thank my team of doctors and nurses enough for coming up with the best medical plan for me. No words can express the gratitude I have for them saving my life.

To my wife: You came to every single appointment. You held my hand every step of the way. You were my voice of confidence and always made sure I felt loved and safe throughout it all. I love you.

To family, friends and fans: Your support kept me going. You kept me in the right frame of mind to beat this. Your encouragement made a bigger difference than you will ever know. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.💚"

