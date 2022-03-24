SYNCRETIST SOCIETY #2 | Standing In Your TRUTH in the Face of PRESSURE & CONDITIONING

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▶️Syncretist Initiation Course: https://bit.ly/3LXbmRH
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#humandesign #sycretism #knowthyself
Welcome to the Syncretist Society where hosts Alex Corey and Danielle Rodenroth explore consciousness and the codes of existence through unpacking all the languages of reality.
Each week we will be presenting the angles and codes that we feel are being presented through the matrix as opportunities for growth.
This week, we start our exploration into the mechanisms of conditioning. The first step in truly knowing yourself is being able to express your unique differentiated consciousness against any external pressure. Let's unpack what pressures and conditioning are being presented this week.
▶️Resources:
Gene Keys Book: https://bit.ly/3NfJFnK