Episode #45 - Finding Yourself, Anunnaki World Order And Their Cults w/ Mark Steeves

On this episode I was a guest on the My Family Thinks I’m Crazy Podcast hosted by Mark Steeves Jr and we delved into the Anunnaki world order, the serpent, eagle and bull cults and how they are still shaping the world that we live in today.

I gave some tips and tricks for finding yourself which include getting into shape via diet and exercise and why it is important to do that when embarking on a spiritual journey.

We also talked about the subconscious mind, its link to self sabotage and how this plays a huge role to why we keep poisoning ourselves through poor nutrition and poor eating habits which are all linked to evolution of human consciousness.





