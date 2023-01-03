Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
12.31.22: UNLEARN everything, rebuild ENTIRE belief system, Kari, Biden, Agenda 2030, Brazil, Plandemic 2, PRAY! - And We Know [MIRROR]
76 views
channel image
TruthParadigm
Published 19 hours ago |

🧿 RELAY BY 🧿

■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv

-----------------


[CREDIT] ✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️

https://andweknow.com/2022/12/31/12-31-22-unlearn-everything-rebuild-entire-belief-system-kari-biden-agenda-2030-brazil-plandemic-2-pray/


🆘Keep your gadgets charged from anywhere 🆘Click Here --> http://www.backupsolarbank.com

Get 20% OFF Using Promo Code Xmas20

—————————————

ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/

—————————————

My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk


*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

—————————————————

MUSIC

Auld Lang Syne

Song by Bamtone

https://artlist.io/song/14505/auld-lang-syne?search=auld-lang-syne


Gratitude is the attitude! 😍 https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/28955


And Elon just posted this. Lol https://t.me/WokeSocieties/12973


President Putin has promised growing military co-operation with China as the two countries cement an alliance against perceived Western dominance on the world stage. https://t.me/Q_Anon8/37034


Riverside Deputy Killed in the Line of Duty by a Violent Criminal Released on Bail https://t.me/VigilantFox/7941


Mike Lindell Goes Straight at Sean Hannity for 'Not Reporting the Real News' https://t.me/VigilantFox/7942


An important note about Bolsonaro's speech: https://t.me/thebrazilianreport/1355


Is it stress or is it a Morse Code? https://t.me/thebrazilianreport/1374


Agenda2030, https://t.me/agentsoftruth/19500


Kari Lake succinctly explains the state of the lamestream media: https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12218


Kari channels her inner Q: "This is about waking people up. And you can't just sometimes tell people how bad the system is. You have to show them." https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12220


WWE Predictive Programming 9/11 In 1989

https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/27004


Football legend Pele, 80, gives the thumbs up as he gets his Covid vaccination on an 'unforgettable day' - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-9320507/Football-legend-Pele-80-gives-thumbs-gets-Covid-19-vaccination.html


Here is Ray Epps gleefully admiring the events that he "orchestrated" on January 6th at the Capitol. https://t.me/realKarliBonne/143007


———————————————


*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/


➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/


➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk


➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow


➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/


➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/




Keywords
trumpfreedomvaccineslibertybiblegodtruthgreatawakeningbidencabalglobalismwwg1wgamagamidtermsmockingbirdvaersdevolutionthestormcovidandweknowgreatresetwakeupamericatreasuremapgreatresistdiedsuddenly

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket