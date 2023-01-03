12.31.22: UNLEARN everything, rebuild ENTIRE belief system, Kari, Biden, Agenda 2030, Brazil, Plandemic 2, PRAY! - And We Know [MIRROR]

🧿 RELAY BY 🧿

■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv

-----------------





[CREDIT] ✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️

https://andweknow.com/2022/12/31/12-31-22-unlearn-everything-rebuild-entire-belief-system-kari-biden-agenda-2030-brazil-plandemic-2-pray/



🆘Keep your gadgets charged from anywhere 🆘Click Here --> http://www.backupsolarbank.com

Get 20% OFF Using Promo Code Xmas20

—————————————

ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/

—————————————

My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk





*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

—————————————————

MUSIC

Auld Lang Syne

Song by Bamtone

https://artlist.io/song/14505/auld-lang-syne?search=auld-lang-syne





Gratitude is the attitude! 😍 https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/28955





And Elon just posted this. Lol https://t.me/WokeSocieties/12973





President Putin has promised growing military co-operation with China as the two countries cement an alliance against perceived Western dominance on the world stage. https://t.me/Q_Anon8/37034





Riverside Deputy Killed in the Line of Duty by a Violent Criminal Released on Bail https://t.me/VigilantFox/7941





Mike Lindell Goes Straight at Sean Hannity for 'Not Reporting the Real News' https://t.me/VigilantFox/7942





An important note about Bolsonaro's speech: https://t.me/thebrazilianreport/1355





Is it stress or is it a Morse Code? https://t.me/thebrazilianreport/1374





Agenda2030, https://t.me/agentsoftruth/19500





Kari Lake succinctly explains the state of the lamestream media: https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12218





Kari channels her inner Q: "This is about waking people up. And you can't just sometimes tell people how bad the system is. You have to show them." https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12220





WWE Predictive Programming 9/11 In 1989

https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/27004





Football legend Pele, 80, gives the thumbs up as he gets his Covid vaccination on an 'unforgettable day' - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-9320507/Football-legend-Pele-80-gives-thumbs-gets-Covid-19-vaccination.html





Here is Ray Epps gleefully admiring the events that he "orchestrated" on January 6th at the Capitol. https://t.me/realKarliBonne/143007





———————————————





*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/





➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/





➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow





➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/





➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/











