Hey everyone! I had a blast experimenting with OpenAI Sora’s image generation — it’s hands down the best I’ve seen so far when it comes to generating images that include text accurately. I tested the same prompts across other tools, and Sora really stood out. The animation was done using RunwayML.

It's kind of a late April Fool's episode, I hope you enjoy!



Welcome to the only surviving footage from the FASCINATING COMPANY™ classified gadget catalog — a top-secret animated magazine from the retro-future.

Accessible only to elite spies in latex, chrome, and heels, this plastic-paper publication featured animated product showcases, field tests, and fashion-forward annihilation.

Every gadget in this video was hand-selected by operatives across bubble-domed cities and orbital shopping lounges — from alien rayguns that turn enemies into chickens, to heels that launch you into the stratosphere.

And also featured:

🦍 A pink tonic juice that transforms you into an unstoppable frenzy gorilla

🐌 A friendly alien slug that hacks doors and compliments your outfit

🎀 A weaponized scarf that wraps and restrains mid-conversation

🎈 A blaster that sends enemies floating into the sky, helpless

🐸 A mutation ray that turns guards into confused, well-dressed frogs

📡 A dial-up dish that summons actual UFOs with surprisingly reliable results

🌀 A handheld portal gun that opens glowing rips in space

Mirrored - Ai Fascinated