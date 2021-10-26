TRAINING VIDEO 6 - HOW TO MAKE THE ACID ACTIVATOR

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Free Course and Guidebook:https://bit.ly/UniversalAntidoteCourse
In TUA University training video 6 you will learn how to make your own acid activator solution that can be used in the production of MMS1 and CDS. Demonstration of the three most common acids used will be done. This is video #6 of the 8-part series Join TUA Telegram Channel: https://t.me/theuniversalantidote Join TUA Discussion Group: https://t.me/joinchat/WTKamcXNaJdQ-ydP Where to Buy HCL: Can find at any hardware store. Muriatic acid from Amazon https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B097TVCY92/ref=ox_sc_act_title_2?smid=A21KIG2SZJEA1Y&psc=1# Recipe from video: Distilled water: 300 ml HCL 35%: 50 ml Phosphoric Acid, Food Grade (FCC), Kosher, 75%,1 Liter https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096B3SRZ3/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_api_glt_fabc_ESSDE0998R1TAH28YB0G 266 ml distilled water 34 ml phosphoric acid 75% Phosphoric Acid Calculator: https://t.me/c/1496488601/66183 HCL and NACLO2 Calculator: https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/376 HCL Calculator: https://www.physiologyweb.com/calculators/dilution_calculator_molarity_percent.html