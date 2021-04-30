Uncle Tim trends on Twitter because THEY allowed it, BLM, Auntie Tom-ala, Jenner running, my rant

#TimScott #Uncle #Biden #Harris #BLM #NAACP



Black Lives Matter and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People have been harshly criticized by Republicans for failing to condemn the viral ‘Uncle Tim’ reference to Senator Tim Scott on Wednesday.



Scott was compared to the racist 'Uncle Tom' trope that depicts black people as subservient after delivering the GOP rebuttal to President Joe Biden's speech before Congress in which he defended the country as not racist.



Scott spoke extensively about race, and made the point that while he had personally experienced discrimination, he did not believe the United States was an inherently racist country.



'I get called Uncle Tom and the N-word by progressives ... I know first-hand, our healing is not finished,' he said.



'Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country.'



'Uncle Tim' - a play on the Uncle Tom trope - was soon trending on Twitter as thousands criticized Scott, with one person claiming the South Carolina senator was a 'cunning white supremacist apologist'.



The term was trending on Twitter for some 12 hours before it was taken down on Thursday morning. A spokesperson for Twitter told Fox News that an algorithm allowed the term to trend.



'This algorithm identifies topics that are popular now, rather than topics that have been popular for a while or on a daily basis, to help you discover the hottest emerging topics of discussion on Twitter,' the spokesperson told Fox News.



During an appearance on Fox & Friends on Thursday morning, Scott slammed the 'liberal elite left' for 'doubling down' on 'attacking the color of my skin.'



'Well, you know, it was upsetting certainly, but it was so disappointing that those people who want to be respected and given the opportunity to live their lives any way they want to, they don't want the same thing for you and me,' Scott told Fox News on Thursday morning when asked about the offensive term that was trending.



'They have doubled down that they are going to not attack my policies but they are literally attacking the color of my skin. You cannot step out of your lane according to the liberal elite left,' Scott said.



DailyMail.com has reached out to Black Lives Matter and the NAACP for comment.



On Twitter, conservatives, including Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, blasted the two organizations for not speaking up and condemning the term after it was circulated by liberal critics of Scott on Wednesday evening.



Bishop Talbert Swan, a black pastor from Massachusetts, tweeted: 'Uncle Tim Scott has perfected the art of sycophantic bootlicking. He's a master step n fetch it artist and cunning white supremacy apologist, who demonstrated his buck dancing skills in front of the entire world.'



In a now-deleted Tweet which he later apologized for, white TV personality Scott Nevins wrote: 'Sen @TimScottSC is uncle Tom'ing it for his life. So sad. South Carolina should be so ashamed'.



Journalist Yashar Ali pointed out the hypocrisy of employing a derogatory racial term to make a point about race in America.



'To the white liberals saying "but it's true," I can't believe this needs to be said but this is not your term to use ... your political beliefs don't allow you to use terms like this.



'My god do not allow politics to melt your brains like this.'



Scott, the only black Republican in the U.S. Senate, used a large part of his speech to talk about race - detailing racism he's personally experienced, but making the argument that it's just as racist to teach white kids that they're 'an oppressor.'