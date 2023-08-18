What Happened to the Ancient Mayans? Bec Mylonas

See more here: https://wp.me/p58EtD-6JS

Bec Mylonas spiritual awakening was not an easy ride, as she was taken to the depths of the depths within. A place many people would not be able to face and come out the other other side into the light, knowing she is light and here to radiate this knowing so others can remember. Bec Mylonas is a priestess, energetic alchemist, psychic channel, new earth leader, mystic, creatrix, speaker and writer who is passionate about helping people navigate their awakening and initiation process, in order to step into and embody their fullest, highest, most aligned version of soul-self.

Appreciate KAren's work Awakening Consciousness? THANK YOU for your Support for the content. Share your appreciation on this link https://www.paypal.me/KArenASwain THANK YOU BIG LOVE ks. 💜

💖 THANK YOU for SHARING these conversations, we present them to you completely FREE with NO Ads! Please spread the LOVE and Wisdom.

Visit KAren's website here https://karenswain.com/

Follow us on all our platforms https://linktr.ee/KArenSwain

Join our Awakening Empowerment Network Facebook Group https://www.facebook.com/groups/AwakeningEmpowermentNetwork/

SHINE YOUR LIGHT Brightly JOIN US IN THE INNER SANCTUM Join The Inner Sanctum monthly Online Gatherings. Meet some of the wonderful guests KAren has had on ATP Media and be supported by a tribe of like minded spiritual teachers and seekers.

Join here... http://karenswain.com/inner-sanctum/

Spiritual Teacher, Psychic Medium and Channel, KAren helps you align with your Soul's calling. KAren Swain is a Channel, Mentor, Spiritual Teacher and Way-shower for the expansion of our Powers of Deliberate Creation, invites other teachers and experiencers to ATP Media to expand the conversation of how to evolve human consciousness, expand human potential, overcome adversity, advance human society as we transition to the next evolutionary step in human evolution. Enjoy our conversations. BIG LOVE ksx

#HumanPotential #Enlightenment #Spirituality #Quantum #SpiritualAwakening #Angels #Awakening #Hypnotherapy #EnergyHealing #healing #Channelling #Afterlife #StarSeeds #spiritualpodcast #StarChildren #telepathy #starseed #PsychicAbilities #SpiritualTeachers #DeliberateCreation #ascension #NewEarth

