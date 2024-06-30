Oklahoma City Bombing: The Truth

Everything you thought you knew about the Oklahoma City bombing could be wrong.

Newly unearthed documents, details and first-hand accounts are shining a new light on one of the largest attacks on American soil.

Journalist Derrick Broze shares insights from his new multi-part documentary series.





Redacted News | He's Exposing The Truth Of The Oklahoma City Bombing & They Don't Like It (29 June 2024)

https://rumble.com/v54ji1y-hes-exposing-the-truth-of-the-oklahoma-city-bombing-and-they-dont-like-it-r.html

https://youtu.be/QexUL0uLcKY