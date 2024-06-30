Oklahoma City Bombing: The Truth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Everything you thought you knew about the Oklahoma City bombing could be wrong.
Newly unearthed documents, details and first-hand accounts are shining a new light on one of the largest attacks on American soil.
Journalist Derrick Broze shares insights from his new multi-part documentary series.
Redacted News | He's Exposing The Truth Of The Oklahoma City Bombing & They Don't Like It (29 June 2024)
https://rumble.com/v54ji1y-hes-exposing-the-truth-of-the-oklahoma-city-bombing-and-they-dont-like-it-r.html