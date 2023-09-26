Allow the Spirit of God into your life!

1Thess lesson #139. The Spirit is breathed into the soul as the second birth at salvation. Having harmony of body, soul and spirit will lead a Christian toward serious maturity. This means free will matters at every step of our walk with God.
