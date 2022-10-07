Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
U.S. Warns To Wipe Out Russian Troops If Nuclear Weapon Is Once Used
40 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/post/p1tje1ab9

On October 2nd, David Petraeus, former CIA director and retired four-star army general, warned in a media interview that the U.S. and its NATO allies would eliminate all Russian troops and equipment in Ukraine and sink its Black Sea Fleet once Putin used nuclear weapons

Keywords
warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket