U.S. Warns To Wipe Out Russian Troops If Nuclear Weapon Is Once Used

On October 2nd, David Petraeus, former CIA director and retired four-star army general, warned in a media interview that the U.S. and its NATO allies would eliminate all Russian troops and equipment in Ukraine and sink its Black Sea Fleet once Putin used nuclear weapons
