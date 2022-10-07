U.S. Warns To Wipe Out Russian Troops If Nuclear Weapon Is Once Used

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https://gnews.org/post/p1tje1ab9
On October 2nd, David Petraeus, former CIA director and retired four-star army general, warned in a media interview that the U.S. and its NATO allies would eliminate all Russian troops and equipment in Ukraine and sink its Black Sea Fleet once Putin used nuclear weapons