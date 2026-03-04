He Takes Hormuz

President Trump Just Destroyed Britain’s 300-Year Stranglehold On Global Trade

* DJT called Britain uncooperative, dismantled Lloyd’s three-century grip on the Strait of Hormuz, and inherited a united Gulf alliance — all in 72 hours.

* This is what the end of empire looks like.

* The U.S.-U.K. special relationship is over.





Promethean Updates (4 March 2026)

https://rumble.com/v76mnnm-trump-just-destroyed-britains-300-year-stranglehold-on-global-trade.html

https://youtu.be/SUK0OSEIdSs