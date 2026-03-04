He Takes Hormuz

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump Just Destroyed Britain’s 300-Year Stranglehold On Global Trade
* DJT called Britain uncooperative, dismantled Lloyd’s three-century grip on the Strait of Hormuz, and inherited a united Gulf alliance — all in 72 hours.
* This is what the end of empire looks like.
* The U.S.-U.K. special relationship is over.
Promethean Updates (4 March 2026)
