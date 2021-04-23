CCP Use Soft Power To Influence Both DC & Local Levels

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4/14/2021 Chris Krebs, former Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said the CCP are like climate change. They use soft power to influence not just Washington but also local levels. They try to shape the narrative locally to their benefit. It’s almost a rope-a-dope.