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BBC NEWS EXPOSED UNTRUSTWORTHY PROPAGANDA EDITED GARBAGE. How can the general public make a rational and balanced decision about something as important as their health RE Covid Vaccination
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167 views • December 16, 2020
This short clip appears to display the origin to be from the BBC, with time and date stamp (16 Dec 2020 TODAY). It appears to show an injection being administered in to some ones arm when first it appears to be the right arm but then it appears to be the left arm but on withdrawal THE HYPODERMIC NEEDLE DISAPPEARS. ALSO Will the ACTORS PLEASE COME FORWARD TO END THE SAFE VACCINE FAKE NARRATIVE.
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