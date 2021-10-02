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Operation Scorpio #83 02 October 21 - Hour 2: John Truman Wolfe; Hour 3: Mike Gaddy + Frederick C Blackburn
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173 views • October 02, 2021
It's October which means David Scorpio brings the pain known as pumpkin-spice truth. Hour 2 features an interview with Author/Celebrity Business Manager John Truman Wolfe; Hour 3 brings the cage match fans demanded: Rebel Madman Mike Gaddy squares off versus Blackbird9 Frederick C Blackburn!
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