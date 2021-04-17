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克里斯·克雷布斯：中共的影响就像“气候变化”，他们使用其软实力不仅影响华盛顿也影响地方社区
Chris Krebs: The influence of the CCP is like ‘climate change’; they use their soft power to influence not just Washington, but also the local levels