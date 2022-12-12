How To Properly Prepare Grains & Legumes

With the western diet being so focused on grain-based foods in the modern era, the increase in disease has exponentially risen as well.





Chronic diseases such as eczema, allergies, diabetes, and other auto-immune diseases are included.





While well-meaning, the focus on whole grains over refined grains is just not enough.





Traditionally as a species we never ate these foods in the quantities consumed today, nor were they prepared how they are prepared today.





In the past when we consumed much less grains and legumes, we would take the proper steps to prepare it including soaking or fermenting.





Sourdough was the common bread before the introduction of commercial yeast.

Even corn was fermented to make tortillas in earlier times.





Some Asian cultures fermented rice as well in their ethnic dishes.





Science has shown us that if we soak our grains or legumes for a minimum 7 hours in water, with a small amount of cider vinegar, or lemon juice, that we neutralize the phytic acid.





Here are some ways you can start soaking your grains and legumes.





