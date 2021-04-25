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The Banker: vaccines, covid plandemic, eugenics, police state, all have been planned long ago
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1213 views • April 25, 2021
This is a video that appeared in nov. 2010 accurately describing the unfolding of events. Yet it depends on us to overthrow them and reclaim our world!
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