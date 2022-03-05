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Absence of GPS signals in Antarctica proves Flat Earth
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175 views • March 05, 2022
OP Freedom.
Absence of GPS signals in Antarctica proves Flat Earth.
On the Globe Earth GPS does not work beyond 60° South latitudes because there are no GPS satellite signals available.
This would only mean that the Earth is flat & satellites in space doesn't exist. All satellites work using a high altitude balloon.
Eddie Alencar proves this using mainstream science & media information and the public testimonies.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwafsb-absense-of-gps-signals-in-antarctica-proves-flat-earth.html
Absence of GPS signals in Antarctica proves Flat Earth.
On the Globe Earth GPS does not work beyond 60° South latitudes because there are no GPS satellite signals available.
This would only mean that the Earth is flat & satellites in space doesn't exist. All satellites work using a high altitude balloon.
Eddie Alencar proves this using mainstream science & media information and the public testimonies.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwafsb-absense-of-gps-signals-in-antarctica-proves-flat-earth.html
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