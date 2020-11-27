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Infused Blunt~ Cannabis Product Review
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13 views • November 27, 2020
Once a month the Chronic Club meets up to review a cannabis product sold somewhere in Washington State.
Join us as The Talking Hedge, The Aging Ent, Cannabis Legalization News, and Baked & Awake consume an infused "Fruitcake Dreams" blunt from Blunt Royale (sherbert dreams x cherry pie~ 1g flower + 1 gram kief, 46% THC) purchased from Dockside Cannabis in SODO Seattle, WA.
Last month, we rated Green Revolution's CBD Gummies an 86%, or 6 out of 7 leaves (judging criteria below).
Co-Hosts:
Michael Schroeder, The Aging Ent
www.AgingEnt.com
IG: @theAgingEnt_
Miggy420, Editor-in-chief, Cannabis Legalization News
www.cannabislegalizationnews.com
YT: https://www.youtube.com/cannabislegalizationnews
Steve Cominski, Baked and Awake
https://bakedandawake.com
YT: https://www.youtube.com/user/huckersteve
Host:
Josh Kincaid, The Talking Hedge
www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
YT: https://youtube.com/c/TalkingHedge
CANNABIS JUDGING CRITERIA:
Judge’s scoring can be influenced by test results as well as the following 7 categories:
Appearance
Aroma
Taste
Strength / Effect
Cure
Quality / Care
Branding / Packaging
Music:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Join us as The Talking Hedge, The Aging Ent, Cannabis Legalization News, and Baked & Awake consume an infused "Fruitcake Dreams" blunt from Blunt Royale (sherbert dreams x cherry pie~ 1g flower + 1 gram kief, 46% THC) purchased from Dockside Cannabis in SODO Seattle, WA.
Last month, we rated Green Revolution's CBD Gummies an 86%, or 6 out of 7 leaves (judging criteria below).
Co-Hosts:
Michael Schroeder, The Aging Ent
www.AgingEnt.com
IG: @theAgingEnt_
Miggy420, Editor-in-chief, Cannabis Legalization News
www.cannabislegalizationnews.com
YT: https://www.youtube.com/cannabislegalizationnews
Steve Cominski, Baked and Awake
https://bakedandawake.com
YT: https://www.youtube.com/user/huckersteve
Host:
Josh Kincaid, The Talking Hedge
www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
YT: https://youtube.com/c/TalkingHedge
CANNABIS JUDGING CRITERIA:
Judge’s scoring can be influenced by test results as well as the following 7 categories:
Appearance
Aroma
Taste
Strength / Effect
Cure
Quality / Care
Branding / Packaging
Music:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords
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