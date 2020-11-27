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Infused Blunt~ Cannabis Product Review
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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13 views • November 27, 2020
Once a month the Chronic Club meets up to review a cannabis product sold somewhere in Washington State.

Join us as The Talking Hedge, The Aging Ent, Cannabis Legalization News, and Baked & Awake consume an infused "Fruitcake Dreams" blunt from Blunt Royale (sherbert dreams x cherry pie~ 1g flower + 1 gram kief, 46% THC) purchased from Dockside Cannabis in SODO Seattle, WA.

Last month, we rated Green Revolution's CBD Gummies an 86%, or 6 out of 7 leaves (judging criteria below).

Co-Hosts:
Michael Schroeder, The Aging Ent
www.AgingEnt.com
IG: @theAgingEnt_

Miggy420, Editor-in-chief, Cannabis Legalization News
www.cannabislegalizationnews.com
YT: https://www.youtube.com/cannabislegalizationnews

Steve Cominski, Baked and Awake
https://bakedandawake.com
YT: https://www.youtube.com/user/huckersteve

Host:
Josh Kincaid, The Talking Hedge
www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
YT: https://youtube.com/c/TalkingHedge

CANNABIS JUDGING CRITERIA:
Judge’s scoring can be influenced by test results as well as the following 7 categories:
Appearance
Aroma
Taste
Strength / Effect
Cure
Quality / Care
Branding / Packaging

Music:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords
product reviewbluntcannabis podcast
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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