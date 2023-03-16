Create New Account
Gates Microchips, 5G, 15-Minute Cities, & The W.H.O. Treaty… It ALL Makes Sense Now — Todd Callender
Vigilent Citizen
Published 17 hours ago |

MIRRORED from Man in America

07 March 2023

Recently leaked text messages reveal UK Health Minister Matt Hancock talking about how Bill Gates "owes him one" for getting so many people injected with his chips. Of course the media is writing this off as a big joke. But is it really? According to my guest today, attorney Todd Callender, it is not only true, but related to a much larger agenda involving 5G, 15-minute cities, and the W.H.O. Pandemic Treaty.



Keywords
5gbill gatesmicrochipstodd callender15 minutes cities

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
