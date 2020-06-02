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Is Trump The Last President?
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105 views • June 02, 2020
This video is a deep dive into the world of Ingersoll Lockwood, and American lawyer and writer, his collection of curious works, and their parallels to the current political "reality" of the United States, and more specifically, their implications--ultimately asking:
What is destiny, and can it be manifested?
What is destiny, and can it be manifested?
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