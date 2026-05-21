Factors Driving China's AI Acceleration, an interview with Cyrus Janssen

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China’s AI rise isn’t happening by accident. Massive STEM talent, long-term government planning, open-source innovation, and data-driven ecosystems are fueling a new era of technological dominance. From DeepSeek to EVs, China is scaling AI faster and cheaper than the West imagined — and the world is taking notice.
#AI #China #DeepSeek #TechInnovation #ArtificialIntelligence #FutureTech #STEM #OpenSourceAI
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