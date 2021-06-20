BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Global Tax & Spiking Inflation What's Next?
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2192 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
100 views • June 20, 2021
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)

https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/

Bob Kudla from Trade Genius and David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 discuss shortages occurring across the planet, how many are natural and how many are because of trade disputes and cross border restrictions. With rising fuel prices, what places that will weather the financial storm which Bob discusses. Ready to protect your family?

• From transitory to permanent inflation
• Energy up, food up, they can’t hide core inflation any longer
• Substituting down to afford daily necessities
• Which non-essential services and products will disappear first
• Rent moratorium ending where will people go?
• Home and land prices become unaffordable globally



▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬▬●
🔵 https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030
🔵 https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030Tip Jar via -
🔵 https://www.paypal.me/adapt2030

●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 Newsletter ▬▬▬●
https://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...

***SUPPORT ADAPT 2030 by VISITING OUR SPONSORS***
🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings https://www.foodwithadapt2030.com
🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seedshttps://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness Hand Cranked Grain Mill https://amzn.to/3qameR9

●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mini-ice-age-conversations-adapt-2030/id1200142326
Libsyn: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030

LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.
Keywords
foodagriculturegrand solar minimumdavid dubyneglobal coolinggrand solar minimum updatemini ice agemini ice age conversations podcastadapt 2030climate revolution book4th turningsunspot cycleeconomy foodeconomic cyclesfood inflation 2021brazil drought
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
AI Chip Stocks Fall After Report on OpenAI Revenue Shortfall

AI Chip Stocks Fall After Report on OpenAI Revenue Shortfall

Sterling Ashworth
Trump Considering Suspending Federal Gas Tax as States Lower Fuel Levies

Trump Considering Suspending Federal Gas Tax as States Lower Fuel Levies

Sterling Ashworth
After the Penny, Congress Looks to Tackle the Cost of the Nickel

After the Penny, Congress Looks to Tackle the Cost of the Nickel

Sterling Ashworth
India&#8217;s Central Bank Raises Repo Rate to 5.50%, First Increase Since 2023

India’s Central Bank Raises Repo Rate to 5.50%, First Increase Since 2023

Chase Codewell
U.S. Rare Earth Push Faces Processing Bottleneck as China Dominance Persists, Analysts Say

U.S. Rare Earth Push Faces Processing Bottleneck as China Dominance Persists, Analysts Say

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy