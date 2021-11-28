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NEW VIDYA TIME, Frens!!! 🐸🐸🐸
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10 views • November 28, 2021
NEW VIDYA TIME, Frens!!! 🐸🐸🐸
It dawned on me that I’ve never really made a Trump hype video. Not to this extent, anyways. I was inspired by Scavino sharing the small clip featuring this song. Y’all enjoy!
Trump Hype ✅
America Hype ✅
Patriotism ✅
1776 ✅
Clip from Al Smith Dinner? ✅
Moar Metallica? ✅
((Rumble Link)) 👉🏻 https://rumble.com/vpx0af-enter-trump.html
(Song; Enter Sandman by Metallica)
(Additional credits; @MateyProductions, @DanScavino. Movie clips from; ‘The Patriot’, and ‘Sons Of Liberty’. News footage from CBS, CNN, and FoxNews)
((Follow Rumble link for HD version!!))
It dawned on me that I’ve never really made a Trump hype video. Not to this extent, anyways. I was inspired by Scavino sharing the small clip featuring this song. Y’all enjoy!
Trump Hype ✅
America Hype ✅
Patriotism ✅
1776 ✅
Clip from Al Smith Dinner? ✅
Moar Metallica? ✅
((Rumble Link)) 👉🏻 https://rumble.com/vpx0af-enter-trump.html
(Song; Enter Sandman by Metallica)
(Additional credits; @MateyProductions, @DanScavino. Movie clips from; ‘The Patriot’, and ‘Sons Of Liberty’. News footage from CBS, CNN, and FoxNews)
((Follow Rumble link for HD version!!))
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