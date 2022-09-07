Lynchpin, NWO Agenda Digital Identity

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“Digital identity” is the lynchpin of this entire project. Your entire life will be centralized via this singular point of contact with the system. Those without a digital identity will be completely cut off from the system. Does this sound far-fetched? It’s already happening: People without “vaccine passports” are prevented from buying groceries in countries like France. Your digital identity will be linked to every single one of your preexisting “identities,” both physical and virtual — your driver’s license, regular passport, email account, social media accounts, phone contract, and even your bank accounts. This recipe for eternal slavery is being pitched to the masses incrementally and marketed as a series of life-changing revolutions in “convenience and security.”
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