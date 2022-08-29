‘You stole the election!’ Biden heckled at rally

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RT
August 27, 2022
Joe Biden was heckled at a Rockville rally as he called on voters to reject Donald Trump and his ‘extreme MAGA Republicans’ in the upcoming midterm elections in November.
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