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Five Amazing Recoveries With THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE
Curious Human Productions
Curious Human Productions
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7454 views • January 25, 2021

Free Course and Guidebook:https://bit.ly/UniversalAntidoteCourse

THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE has a broad range of beneficial effects from neutralizing all pathogens to regulating inflammation. The links below will give you a deeper explanation of how each story and the other links will show you where you can download and share any of these videos. References: Healing #1 and 2 https://educate-yourself.org/mms/phototestimonials14sep14.shtml Healing #4 https://www.facebook.com/mark.grenon/videos/10164297232445160/ Healing #3 and #5 https://rumble.com/vcxwfv-interview-with-dr.-patricia-callisperis-about-the-universal-antidote.html The Universal Antidote Documentary NASA proclaimed it a universal antidote in 1987. Since that time thousands have recovered from illness using this substance and now many physicians and scientists are saying it is powerfully effective for many applications. The Universal Antidote Documentary is scheduled to be released on February 1, 2021 Find out more at any of the links below. Download Free Here: https://t.me/TheUniversalAntidote Watch Here: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/curiousoutlier https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vrPbyKTAWm0N/ https://rumble.com/c/c-537305 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvHthwYiK5greISPBs_cM7Q

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mmschlorine dioxidemiracle mineral supplementthe universal antidote
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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