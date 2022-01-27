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Surety Bonds Is How We Bring These Rats Down, OSHA Backs Off, Canada Defies Truckers & We The People
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154 views • January 27, 2022
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The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Surety bonds through superintendents is the way to crush them - https://twitter.com/AndyMar17737663/status/1485306540701720582?ref_src=aimlessnews
Detailed explanation and how to get surety bonds and bring them to their knees - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3KdwaSIOFpE
Bonds for the win - https://bondsforthewin.com/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Wisconsin will not recall elector votes - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/republican-chairman-wi-rules-committee-jim-steineke-says-zero-chance-will-pass-representative-ramthuns-resolution-decertify-2020-election-results/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Satan Klaus in 2017 - https://twitter.com/MaajidNawaz/status/1485982015048622090?ref_src=aimlessnews
Battle of the trucks - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/01/25/the-canadian-government-announce-they-will-not-budge-on-vaccine-mandate-for-truckers/?ref_src=aimlessnews
OSHA says vaxx mandate was only a suggestion - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/01/25/political-moves-osha-removes-worker-vaccine-mandate-rule-effective-tomorrow-claiming-it-was-only-a-suggestion/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Check out this bullshit false flag propaganda - https://apnews.com/article/business-united-states-law-enforcement-agencies-9e3d1d4d4cd429b69a787235caa7e4b8?ref_src=aimlessnews
How much longer will the bubble hold - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/mainstream-suddenly-realizes-raising-interest-rates-world-buried-debt-might-be-problem?ref_src=aimlessnews
Were those monkeys on there way to Fauci secret lab - https://allnewspipeline.com/Anthony_Fauci_And_His_Monkeys.php?ref_src=aimlessnews
Draconian lockdowns and rules due to software error - https://greatgameindia.com/covid-rules-software-error/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Raggedy Ann admits higher gas prices is the agenda - https://www.climatedepot.com/2022/01/24/biden-admin-admits-goal-is-higher-gas-prices-jen-psaki-the-rise-in-gas-prices-over-the-long-term-makes-an-even-stronger-case-for-doubling-down-our-investment-focus-on-clean-energy-options/?ref_src=aimlessnews
These people will die off before this scam is revealed - https://strangesounds.org/2022/01/preparing-the-zombie-apocalyse-us-lab-alcor-life-extension-foundation-keeps-frozen-bodies-and-heads-of-200-people-in-hope-they-can-be-brought-back-to-life.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Hospital in Colorado charges for zoom call - https://dailycaller.com/2022/01/24/colorado-hospital-charges-woman-847-for-zoom-call-with-doctors/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Google claims server error when searching for made in USA - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/google-mistakenly-blocks-made-in-america-shopping-searches-made-in-usa?ref_src=aimlessnews
More proof it's all about power and control - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kathy-hochul-photo-of-the-day/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1486080910843809794?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - We The People - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKfm4rqMd78
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Surety bonds through superintendents is the way to crush them - https://twitter.com/AndyMar17737663/status/1485306540701720582?ref_src=aimlessnews
Detailed explanation and how to get surety bonds and bring them to their knees - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3KdwaSIOFpE
Bonds for the win - https://bondsforthewin.com/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Wisconsin will not recall elector votes - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/republican-chairman-wi-rules-committee-jim-steineke-says-zero-chance-will-pass-representative-ramthuns-resolution-decertify-2020-election-results/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Satan Klaus in 2017 - https://twitter.com/MaajidNawaz/status/1485982015048622090?ref_src=aimlessnews
Battle of the trucks - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/01/25/the-canadian-government-announce-they-will-not-budge-on-vaccine-mandate-for-truckers/?ref_src=aimlessnews
OSHA says vaxx mandate was only a suggestion - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/01/25/political-moves-osha-removes-worker-vaccine-mandate-rule-effective-tomorrow-claiming-it-was-only-a-suggestion/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Check out this bullshit false flag propaganda - https://apnews.com/article/business-united-states-law-enforcement-agencies-9e3d1d4d4cd429b69a787235caa7e4b8?ref_src=aimlessnews
How much longer will the bubble hold - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/mainstream-suddenly-realizes-raising-interest-rates-world-buried-debt-might-be-problem?ref_src=aimlessnews
Were those monkeys on there way to Fauci secret lab - https://allnewspipeline.com/Anthony_Fauci_And_His_Monkeys.php?ref_src=aimlessnews
Draconian lockdowns and rules due to software error - https://greatgameindia.com/covid-rules-software-error/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Raggedy Ann admits higher gas prices is the agenda - https://www.climatedepot.com/2022/01/24/biden-admin-admits-goal-is-higher-gas-prices-jen-psaki-the-rise-in-gas-prices-over-the-long-term-makes-an-even-stronger-case-for-doubling-down-our-investment-focus-on-clean-energy-options/?ref_src=aimlessnews
These people will die off before this scam is revealed - https://strangesounds.org/2022/01/preparing-the-zombie-apocalyse-us-lab-alcor-life-extension-foundation-keeps-frozen-bodies-and-heads-of-200-people-in-hope-they-can-be-brought-back-to-life.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Hospital in Colorado charges for zoom call - https://dailycaller.com/2022/01/24/colorado-hospital-charges-woman-847-for-zoom-call-with-doctors/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Google claims server error when searching for made in USA - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/google-mistakenly-blocks-made-in-america-shopping-searches-made-in-usa?ref_src=aimlessnews
More proof it's all about power and control - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kathy-hochul-photo-of-the-day/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1486080910843809794?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - We The People - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKfm4rqMd78
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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