NYC Black Women Abducted to get Pregnant during Epstein's Reign for Elite Life Extension?

Did Bill Gates use the ADL Mossad & Jeffrey Epstein to kidnap Black Women to get pregnant w/ his babies so they could be aborted just before full term? Did Gates can have the tortured premature baby blood injected into him for Life Extension & to get high? I know this to be an extension of the University of Chicago IRB MK-Ultra program that I went thru. They give you false beliefs so then you can't testify against the ADL Mossad CIA Federal Reserve Corp based in Switzerland, Israel, & China. More info: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/111284332012227039 &
https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/110464732793459310
Retaliation like this has occurred against me, Steven G. Erickson, all my life:
https://judicialmisconduct.blogspot.com/2023/02/body-text-emailed-to-new-hampshire.html (Click on top banner of blog to go to newest posts) #WBNemesis
DHS & HHS Whistle Blowers have told me this. So did the 43 Year Old Woman who began her education in NYC when she was 14. I was also abducted, given drugs, & given false information while tripping on LSD so I would not be a reliable witness against the Foreign Intelligence Perpetrators of Human Experiments on US Citizens, & Foreign Citizens all over the world.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.