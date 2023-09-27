Create New Account
The Digital Phenomenom of COVID, Eric Coppolino | The End of Covid
How much of a factor was the human mind in the creation of this charade? In this session, Brendan Murphy joins Alec Zeck to discuss the psychosomatic aspects of “COVID-19 and the manifestation of disease symptoms.

Click here for more on Brendan
https://brendandmurphy.com/

Click here for more on Alec, and to find other health & freedom-oriented people in your area
https://thewayfwrd.com/

Go deeper on this topic here
https://mikestone.substack.com/p/fear-is-the-real-virus


Keywords
metaphysicsgerm theory fraudthe end of covid

