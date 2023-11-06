U.S. Officials Mulling Over Ending Ukraine-Russia War: Report

U.S. and European officials have begun quietly talking with the Ukrainian government about working out peace negotiations with Russia, according to an NBC report that cites information from conversations with a senior U.S. official and a former senior U.S. official familiar with the discussions. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, turned up on Meet the Press on Sunday in what appears to be a desperate plea to America for continued support.

Also, a judge in Connecticut just threw out the fraudulent results of a mayoral race after videos turned up of a city worker stuffing ballot boxes; House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer says that the Bidens are about to be subpoenaed; and crypto criminal Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty of seven counts of fraud and conspiracy and now faces up to 115 years in prison.

Plus, John Birch Society Regional Field Coordinator Dave Giordano discusses the Get US Out! of the UN movement in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.