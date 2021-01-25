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Why They Hate Trump
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130 views • January 25, 2021
WATCH|| Here are the reasons why they hate Donald Trump. Joey is an illegitimate president because we know they now have officially stolen the election with their refusal to even acknowledge our concerns. Think about that. And then, they used us to seal our own doom with their fabricated deadly insurrection BULLSHIT narrative.
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