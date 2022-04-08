Seven Most Important Warnings 08/04/2022

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Today Pastor Stan gives us seven of the most important warnings so that we can be prepared when hard times come. Some messages given to God's people are only warnings, not prophecies that will come to pass. We can pray these troubles away because God gave us the warning. Be prepared Brothers and Sisters, and pray without stopping.
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