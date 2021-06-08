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Summer Grilling Safety: 8 Hidden Dangers of Barbecuing
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71 views • June 08, 2021
Backyard barbecues offer a wonderful opportunity to gather outdoors with family members or friends, sharing some grilled chicken or steak, maybe a side of potato salad or corn on the cob. Before you fire up your grill, it is important to learn about the potential health risks, especially these eight hidden dangers...continue reading at Energy Matters, LLC: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/summer-grilling-safety-8-hidden-dangers-of-barbecuing
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