Война в Украине - новости с оккупированных территорий

Война в Украине. На оккупированных территориях Украины полицейский произвол, вовлечение детей в милитаристские нацистские организации, мнение Венечки об обстрелах мирных городов - Знаем что оружие не точное. знаем что там гражданское мирное население но стреляем и будем стрелять. Успехи ЗСУ в уничтожении российских оккупантов на территории Украины.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.