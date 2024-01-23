Serial Abusers & False Accusers

From IRS employees to leftist billionaires, to false accusers, the left never tire of cheating. Fortunately, they’re stupid, so, they keep getting caught. Tony De Angelo and Christine Rebstock guest.

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.

Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]

Email CV at [email protected]