Ep. 1926: Why Virginia’s Gun Control Bills Are on Life Support?

I've done a rant, narrated footnotes & presented my commentary:
* Bruen vs. Helmer: Why Virginia’s Gun Control Bills Are on Life Support
https://www.mom-at-arms.com/post/bruen-vs-helmer-why-virginia-s-gun-control-bills-are-on-life-support?utm_campaign=96147b45-e64f-48dc-aa21-df966e4b97f5&utm_source=so&utm_medium=mail&utm_content=4624342b-3b92-4abf-bc4a-ce07d655e7e6&configurationId=03a01421-c13d-43a4-a461-f0ab11e5e75a&actionId=14714301-dde5-41d6-a018-0ddb19ea3585&cid=e8558aca-ec29-4933-b5f0-65c68f65ff37
* Virginia Constitution, Article 1 - Bill of Rights
https://law.lis.virginia.gov/constitution/article1/
* The Virginia Resolutions (1798)
https://constitutioncenter.org/the-constitution/historic-document-library/detail/james-madison-the-virginia-resolutions-1798
* BORDC - Patriot Act Resolutions - Virginia, pp. 382-388
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B_3GXBIfLVB8VTRQM0JJYld5YWs/view?resourcekey=0-5rsnIAdYf5kmGhO7npIJ4A
* Virginia Law - Treason
https://law.lis.virginia.gov/vacode/title18.2/chapter11/section18.2-481/
* Fully Informed Jury Association's Brochures & Rack Cards
https://fija.org/library-and-resources/library/fija-publications/brochures-and-rack-cards.html
Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises, Faster Than Light Introduction
