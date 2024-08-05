Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 5, 2024 – WORLD WAR! China and Russia will defend IRAN against Israel and the USA

- Current events, including war in the Middle East and anti-immigration protests in the UK (0:03)

- Olympic filth, gender issues, and culture wars. (5:39)

- The importance of faith and obedience to God in the face of global conflict. (10:16)

- Potential war between Israel and Iran, with devastating consequences for infrastructure and economy. (21:01)

- UK civil unrest and risk of #civilwar. (26:20)

- Decline of Western civilization and rise of #Islam. (33:57)

- Islam's impact on Western Europe and why Christian nations are committing suicide. (43:49)

- Potential domestic war in America, chaos and sabotage expected. (54:19)

- Solar eclipses as divine messages, #Israel in crisis. (59:29)

- Eclipses, cities named Salem, and spiritual significance. (1:10:41)

- End times, persecution, and the rapture of the church. (1:17:00)

- The Rapture and resurrection. (1:40:50)

- Sexual immorality and body temples in 1 Corinthians chapter 6. (1:53:49)

- Tattoos and transgenderism in the Bible and modern culture. (2:00:18)

- Healthy eating habits and their impact on spiritual well-being. (2:09:26)





