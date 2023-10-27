Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on October 25-26





▪️The AFU launched ATACMS ballistic missiles at LNR rear areas.





▪️On the northern flank of Bakhmut's defense, Russian forces have extended their zone of control towards Vasyukivka. At the same time, Russian units continue to attack enemy positions near Khromove and improve the tactical situation at the railroad between Andriivka and Klishchiivka.





▪️Russian troops continue their operation to cover the Avdiivka fortified area.





On the south-western flank from the direction of Yasinyvata, Russian Armed Forces units are conducting offensives on AFU positions near the Donetsk filtration station. From the direction of Opytne, assault groups managed to advance northward, gaining a foothold 1.5 kilometers southwest of the 9th quarter of Avdiivka. At the same time, Russian units are advancing along the T-05-05 highway from the Donetsk Ring Road to the heart of Avdiivka.





▪️In the Vremivka section, Russian servicemen continue to advance in the forest belts north of Pryyutne. Over the past few days, assault squads have managed to partially dislodge the enemy to a ravine.





▪️In the Orikhiv section, the Ukrainian forces supported by armored vehicles attempted to advance on the Robotyne-Verbove line. At least 4 Leopard tanks were destroyed.





▪️In the Kherson direction, the AFU gained a foothold at Dacha and attempted to advance towards Pidstepne and Poima. To the northeast, Russian marines continue to squeeze out the AFU assault groups entrenched in Krynky.