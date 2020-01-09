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The Savage Nation with Michael Savage Podcast 9/1/2020
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22 views • September 08, 2020
The Savage Nation with Michael Savage Podcast 9/1/2020
Pelosi used shuttered San Francisco hair salon for blow-out, owner calls it ‘slap in the face’ (NO MASK?!); Democratic Pollster Predicts a Huge Trump Win on Election Night — But Says Biden Will End Up Winning Within a Week; BLM attacks a Marine, kicking him in the head in Wisconsin; Leftists calling for people to take to the streets, but turn and blame Trump; Omar, Tlaib call on MSNBC host Joy Reid to apologize after comments deemed Islamophobic;
Donald Trump Jr. joins to discuss his new book Liberal Privilege: Joe Biden and the Democrats’ Defense of the Indefensible, available now online and in stores.
http://www.michaelsavage.com
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FreeTerran.com - Free Speech Social Networking Platform. - Share Your Contents & Speak Freely!!!
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Pelosi used shuttered San Francisco hair salon for blow-out, owner calls it ‘slap in the face’ (NO MASK?!); Democratic Pollster Predicts a Huge Trump Win on Election Night — But Says Biden Will End Up Winning Within a Week; BLM attacks a Marine, kicking him in the head in Wisconsin; Leftists calling for people to take to the streets, but turn and blame Trump; Omar, Tlaib call on MSNBC host Joy Reid to apologize after comments deemed Islamophobic;
Donald Trump Jr. joins to discuss his new book Liberal Privilege: Joe Biden and the Democrats’ Defense of the Indefensible, available now online and in stores.
http://www.michaelsavage.com
……………………………………………………………………………………
FreeTerran.com - Free Speech Social Networking Platform. - Share Your Contents & Speak Freely!!!
……………………………………………………………………………………
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