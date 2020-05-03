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Modern Politics: Evil vs Evil
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53 views • May 03, 2020
Whether it's politics or religion, the world ultimately divides itself into two sides, and during this coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the world is dividing itself more than ever in the hopes of choosing the best political candidate to lead us to safety. Whether it's Left vs Right, or East vs West, you pick the side that lines up best with your political ideologies. But deep down, you know that neither side represents the ideal political system, and that you will always be left with one problem or another, regardless of who is in power. So what do you do? This video will show you.
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