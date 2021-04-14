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MUST WATCH ~Producer Of “Hunger Games” Talks About Hollywood Pedophiles ~
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201 views • April 14, 2021
Hello, welcome to my channel. I do not make any money off these videos. My job is to spread truth for God, He’s shown me that I’m a watchman for Him. I’m a YUGE Q/Trump supporter. Q called my family and I “VIP Patriots” in post #2105. I still trust the plan!! It’s God’s plan!! It’s BRILLIANT!! They took my Twitter and Parler down. I’m now at Gab and Telegram. What a war of info going on right now! Please share this, I’m trying to upload when I can. I was recently censored then banned for life from YouTube. My channel was called “Sarah Snyder Trusts The Plan”. It’s been quite a gut punch because I didn’t have my 900 video’s backed up and most regrettably, lost video of my daughter, family and new fur baby kittens. =( I will update later. I’ve not yet made my own video and I apologize. Right now I think it’s more important to get out all this vital information. Thank you so much for stopping by! Please “like”, share and subscribe for more great info!!
I can not figure out Telegram yet but I’m there, somewhere. Lol….
Q Alerts: https://qalerts.app/?q=
Gab: https://gab.com/SpiderSnyper
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-381425
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yt7PnxJiIW1W/
E-Mail: [email protected]
PayPal: paypal.me/SarahSnyder777
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sarah.snyder.7165/
Quantum EnTarotment: https://www.facebook.com/qentarotment
I can not figure out Telegram yet but I’m there, somewhere. Lol….
Q Alerts: https://qalerts.app/?q=
Gab: https://gab.com/SpiderSnyper
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-381425
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yt7PnxJiIW1W/
E-Mail: [email protected]
PayPal: paypal.me/SarahSnyder777
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sarah.snyder.7165/
Quantum EnTarotment: https://www.facebook.com/qentarotment
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