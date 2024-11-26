BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
11/26/24 TRUMP Vs COG/NATO/SSP Threat, Global Refuge, Orbs #GiveThanks!
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
51 views • 5 months ago

11/26/24 Today, NATO promotes "surprise attack on Russia", nukes/troops to Ukraine, as another assault of ATACMS hits Kursk region. COG scenario effie planned before inauguration? Global Refuge child traffcking tracks back to Obamas/HRC. We Give Thanks this holiday for God's Favor on Trump/America as we march forward to defeat Cartel Babylon! We ARE Free!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!

Go here for Full Links: https://rumble.com/v5thq7b-112624.html?e9s=src_v1_upp


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777


Global Refuge & The Obama/HRC Connect:

https://www.globalrefuge.org/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Global_Refuge

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Krish_O%27Mara_Vignarajah


Tom Holman Requests DOJ charge Sanctuary State officials for obstruction in deportations:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/trumps-incoming-border-czar-tom-homan-puts-sanctuary/


Thank you Trump! Bhattacharya nominated NIH Director!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/trump-nominates-dr-jay-bhattacharya-as-new-nih/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/dr-jay-bhattacharya-emerges-top-candidate-lead-nih/


Trump’s Picks for Surgeon General and Top Posts at FDA, CDC Earn Mixed Reviews

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/trump-picks-surgeon-general-fda-cdc-makary-nesheiwat-weldon/?utm_id=20241125


Sen. Joni Ernst joins DOGE, $683B so far in Gov. bogus spending:

https://dailycaller.com/2024/11/25/joni-ernst-sends-musks-doge-trillion-dollars-gut-govt-spending/

https://www.ernst.senate.gov/news/press-releases/ernst-creates-senate-doge-caucus-to-eliminate-government-waste


FASAB56: The Government's double $$books:

https://home.solari.com/fasab-statement-56-understanding-new-government-financial-accounting-loopholes/


Adm. Rob Bauer, Chair of NATO Military Com promotes preemptive attack on Russia:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/military-chairman-nato-preemptive-attack-russia-should-be/

https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/opinions_230693.htm?selectedLocale=en


Prince William promotes UK military engagement with Russia:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/war-footing-midst-major-european-war-escalations-british/


Dark Journalist, Daniel Liszt, Reveals JFK killed on day he was to reveal Ripple Tech., end of Russia nuke threat, peace plan:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yrQQZiTniFo


Dark Journalist excellent breakdown on COG roll out & possible upcoming FF vs TRUMP:

https://banned.video/watch?id=674656fedf6cb5e763121ad2


In COG Threat, NorthCom takes command of US Gov & assigns Regional Governors:

NorthCom Head, General Gregory Guillot:

https://www.northcom.mil/Leadership/Article-View/Article/3666098/general-gregory-m-guillot-usaf/


God's Cosmic Plan! Astrological Alignment 1/21/25:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/side-bonus-president-trump-order-restored-universe-january/


Cancer Secrets: “Discovering the truth about Natural Cancer Treatment” 12 part series on Brighteon U, starts 11/23/24:

https://www.brightu.com/


Pfizer Knew they’d be Killing Babies, Russel Brand interviews Naomi Wolf: https://rumble.com/v5kwy7h-pfizer-knew-theyd-be-killing-babies-bombshell-docs-expose-vax-big-pharma-fd.html


Prayers & Thanksgiving!

We Are Free!

Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi! https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers,10% discount:


LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV


CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv









