[Aug 1, 2018] TFR - 129 - Revolutionary Radio with Dr. Robert Sungenis: Heliocentricity Vs Geocentricity

This evening my guest was Dr. Robert Sungenis. It was a pre-recorded show we did on 7/27 for airing on 8/1/2018. We discussed the topic of heliocentricity vs geocentricity and also addressed the potential for us to debate the flat Earth topic from the Bible at some point in the possibly near future. Stay tuned for more on that. In the meantime, please be sure to check out his outstanding documentary, The Principle by clicking on the link below.

