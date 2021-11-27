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MAC-CINATED: PATTERN IDENTIFICATION IN CORONAVIRUS VACCINES - NANOROUTERS
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218 views • November 27, 2021
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MAC-cinated: Pattern identification in coronavirus vaccines - Nanorouters https://rumble.com/vptiix-mac-cinated-pattern-identification-in-coronavirus-vaccines-nanorouters.html
Quote: "More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/11/nanorouters.html La Quinta Columna comments on the possible nanorouters identified by the author of the Corona2Inspect blog, and which could be causing the Bluetooth phenomenon. If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city "
MAC-cinated: Pattern identification in coronavirus vaccines - Nanorouters https://rumble.com/vptiix-mac-cinated-pattern-identification-in-coronavirus-vaccines-nanorouters.html
Quote: "More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/11/nanorouters.html La Quinta Columna comments on the possible nanorouters identified by the author of the Corona2Inspect blog, and which could be causing the Bluetooth phenomenon. If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city "
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